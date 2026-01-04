PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament on January 4

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament on January 4 at noon through video conferencing, marking a significant milestone for Indian sports and for his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. The opening ceremony will take place at Dr Sampoorna­nand Sports Stadium, bringing national attention to the city’s growing sporting ambitions under the ‘Khelo India’ initiative.

Scheduled from January 4 to 11, the tournament will bring together teams from across the country, with more than 1,000 players competing in the championship. A total of 73 men’s and women’s teams representing states and institutional units are expected to participate, promising a high level of competition and an impressive display of talent and sportsmanship in Indian volleyball.

The decision to host the prestigious national tournament in Varanasi reflects a broader push to strengthen sports infrastructure in the region. IANS

Also Read: R.P. Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket Tournament: ESA Veterans, Bud CC win