PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament on January 4

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament on January 4 at noon through video conferencing, marking a significant milestone for Indian sports and for his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. The opening ceremony will take place at Dr Sampoornanand Sports Stadium, bringing national attention to the city’s growing sporting ambitions under the ‘Khelo India’ initiative.
Scheduled from January 4 to 11, the tournament will bring together teams from across the country, with more than 1,000 players competing in the championship. A total of 73 men’s and women’s teams representing states and institutional units are expected to participate, promising a high level of competition and an impressive display of talent and sportsmanship in Indian volleyball.
The decision to host the prestigious national tournament in Varanasi reflects a broader push to strengthen sports infrastructure in the region. IANS
