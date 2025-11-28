Poised to establish new identity on global landscape, says ex-Gujarat varsity VC on CWG

Rajkot: With Ahmedabad confirmed as the host city for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030, this comes as a new milestone in the country’s sporting landscape and also marks a historic opportunity for the state government to scale up construction of sporting complexes and infrastructure in the city, exponentially.

Dr Arjunsinh Rana, the former Vice-Chancellor of Swarnim Gujarat Sports University, spoke to IANS on the momentous opportunity, explaining how the administration could use the CWG games to develop state-of-the-art sporting complexes and position the city as a key games hub.

“This achievement is a proud moment not only for Gujarat but for the entire country. There are no words to express this joy. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor also praised the initiative of Khel Mahakumbh 2010, now known as Khelo India and stated that such far-sighted decisions lay the foundation for future milestones. IANS

