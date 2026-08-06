Pragyapriya Basumatary wins bronze at Heroes Taekwondo International in Thailand

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Budding talent Pragyapriya Basumatary of Mangaldai has brought pride to Darrang district by winning a bronze medal at the 9th Heroes Taekwondo International Championship held in Pattaya City, Thailand.

Pragyapriya is currently pursuing her 2nd semester undergraduate studies at Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati. She is the daughter of Prasenjit Boro and Nijora Boro of Bejpara village near Mangaldai.

By representing the Indian team in the Women’s Under-18, 46 kg weight category and winning the bronze medal, Pragyapriya has sparked a wave of joy in Mangaldai’s sports community.

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