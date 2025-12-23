Sports

Pranavi Urs to join Milkha Singh for final IGPL Tour event

IGPL Mumbai winner Pranavi Urs will tee off with legend Jeev Milkha Singh at the IGPL Tour finale in Colombo, joined by Jyoti Randhawa.
Pranavi Urs
Published on

Colombo: History-maker and Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Mumbai tour-amateur winner Pranavi Urs is set to tee off alongside golfing legend Jeev Milkha Singh at the highly anticipated final leg of the IGPL Tour in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The tournament promises to be a spectacular conclusion to a breakthrough inaugural season that has witnessed remarkable performances and historic achievements. Joining the field for the first time will be former Asian Tour No. 1 Jyoti Randhawa, who, alongside Jeev, plays in the European Legends Tour also. With a stellar field assembled for this grand finale, golf enthusiasts can expect world-class competition as the tour reaches its climactic finish on the international stage. Agencies

 Also Read: Devon Conway, Tom Latham set 462-run target for West Indies

Jeev Milkha Singh
Pranavi Urs

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com