Pranavi Urs to join Milkha Singh for final IGPL Tour event

Colombo: History-maker and Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Mumbai tour-amateur winner Pranavi Urs is set to tee off alongside golfing legend Jeev Milkha Singh at the highly anticipated final leg of the IGPL Tour in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The tournament promises to be a spectacular conclusion to a breakthrough inaugural season that has witnessed remarkable performances and historic achievements. Joining the field for the first time will be former Asian Tour No. 1 Jyoti Randhawa, who, alongside Jeev, plays in the European Legends Tour also. With a stellar field assembled for this grand finale, golf enthusiasts can expect world-class competition as the tour reaches its climactic finish on the international stage. Agencies

