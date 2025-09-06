Praveen Kumar has not applied for BCCI senior selection panel

New Delhi: Former India pacer Praveen Kumar has not applied for a position in the BCCI senior men’s selection panel, sources close to the bowler told IANS on Friday.

There were earlier reports suggesting that Praveen had applied for one of the two advertised spots in the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, whose application deadline ends on September 10.

Praveen, who represented India in six Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is between 2007 and 2012, picked up 112 international wickets. However, a top BCCI official also confirmed that the board has not received any application from him.

Since last year, Praveen has been serving as the chief selector of Uttar Pradesh senior men’s team. As per the description put out by the BCCI, the new applicants for the senior men’s selection committee must have been retired from playing cricket at least five years ago. IANS

