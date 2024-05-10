Premier League announces eight nominees for PL Player of the Season

New Delhi: The Premier League has announced the eight players that have been nominated for the PL Player of the Season award. All football fans can nominate their favourite players who they might believe are worthy of the prestigious award through the official site or app of the Premier League.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are the two nominees from the defending champions Manchester City. The midfield duo of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice will be representing the current league leaders Arsenal, Alexander Isak (Newcastle United), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) and Cole Palmer (Chelsea) are the other nominees as per the announcement.

The Player of the Season has been won by a Manchester City player for four seasons in a row with Erling Haaland having been the latest recipient of the award in the 2022/23 season. Phil Foden may be the frontrunner this season having performed consistently compared to Haaland who has been struggling on and off with injuries although it is still the Norwegian striker who leads the race for the Golden Boot with 25 goals to his name. IANS

