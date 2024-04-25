Premier League: Arsenal hammer Chelsea to move three points clear at top

London: Arsenal’s Premier League title ambitions received a massive boost as braces from Kai Havertz and Ben White helped the Gunners thrash Chelsea 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on late Tuesday night to move three points ahead of second-placed Liverpool at the top of points tally.

This emphatic victory comes just after two losses to Aston Villa and Bayern Munich. Arsenal is also four points clear of defending champions Manchester City, placed in third spot.

Arsenal also handed the Blues their heaviest loss at a London Derby since 1986. It has placed a huge dent in Chelsea’s ambition to secure a spot in the UEFA Europa League in this disappointment of a season.

Before Arsenal launched an all-out assault in the second half, the first half was more evenly matched. Leandro Trossard though, managed to convert a smart diagonal finish from a pass by Declan Rice in the fourth minute, putting the Gunners ahead with his 10th goal of the campaign.

The Gunners made more chances for themselves, most notable Trossard and Havertz. Chelsea grew in confidence as the hosts missed their chances to score.

Mauricio Pochettino-managed Chelsea was able to find some chances to equalise, but could not. A cut-back by Nicolas Jackson bounced off Gabriel and almost outfoxed the Arsenal goalie David Raya.

At half-time, score was 1-0 in favour of Arsenal.

White added to Arsenal’s lead only seven minutes after the break, finishing coolly after a corner after Rice’s shot bounced into his path off Thomas Partey. Just five minutes later, Havertz tripled the lead.

The Chelsea defending had turned passive, Havertz took advantage of it and sent a low finish into the nets after a pass from Bukayo Saka in the 65th minute.

White added the fifth and final blow to Chelsea when his first-time, volleyed cross sailed over Petrovic, inside the net.

At this point, Arsenal is at the top with 77 points, winning 24, drawing and losing five each. Chelsea is at the ninth spot, with 13 wins, eight draws and 11 losses, with 47 points. (ANI)

