Premier League: Chelsea sign defender Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham

LONDON: Chelsea has signed centre back Tosin Adarabioyo from fellow west London club Fulham on a free transfer, the Premier League side announced on Friday. The 26-year-old, who will join the Stamford Bridge side on a four-year contract beginning on July 1, has made one appearance for the England Under-19s and has played 78 times in the Premier League.

He is the first player to join Chelsea since it announced the arrival of new head coach Enzo Maresca earlier this week, and will bolster its options at centre back following the departure of veteran Thiago Silva.

“We are delighted to bring Tosin to Chelsea,” Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said. Agencies

