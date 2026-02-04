Premier League: Cristian Romero slams ‘disgraceful’ Tottenham squad depth

LONDON: Tottenham captain Cristian Romero slammed his squad’s lack of depth as “disgraceful” after its quiet end to the transfer window on Monday. Romero was forced off during Tottenham’s 2-2 draw against Manchester City due to an illness, taking the club’s list of absentees for fitness reasons into double figures. Tottenham boss Thomas Frank has endured a difficult first season in charge, in part because of the amount of key personnel sidelined for long periods, The north Londoners have won just two of their last 15 Premier League games and sit in a disappointing 14th place. Agencies

