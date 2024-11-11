Premier League: Manchester United thrash Leicester City 3-0 in Van Nistelrooy's last game as interim manager

LONDON: Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes bagged one goal and created two more in his team’s spirited 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City on Sunday, a victorious send-off for Ruud van Nistelrooy in his finale as interim manager.

United, which has had three wins and a draw across all competitions since manager Erik ten Hag was fired on October 28 and replaced temporarily with Van Nistelrooy, is 13th in the league table on 15 points, three points adrift of the top five. Leicester is 17th on eight points.

Liverpool moved five points clear at the top thanks to a 2-0 win at home to Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Darwin Nunez put Liverpool in front in the 20th minute after a swift counter-attack following an Aston Villa corner. Mohamed Salah carried the ball forward, before feeding Nunez to score with a shot over goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from a tight angle.

Salah netted Liverpool’s second of the match six minutes from time after his side again won possession in the middle of the park, with the striker keeping his cool before beating Martinez. Agencies

