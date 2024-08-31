Premier League: Manchester United’s midfielder Mason Mount ruled out due to muscle injury

LONDON: Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has been sidelined for a few games due to a minor muscle injury, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Forward Rasmus Hojlund and defenders Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia, and Victor Lindelof are also ruled out with injuries ahead of Sunday’s league game against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Mount started both of United’s league games this season. The 25-year-old, who was substituted at halftime in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion, said he sustained the injury during the match.

The former Chelsea player signed with United in July 2023 for around 55 million pounds ($72.48 million) but was limited to just 20 appearances last season due to multiple injuries. Agencies

