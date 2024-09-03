President Draupadi Murmu congratulates Indian para-sprinter Preeti Pal

New Delhi: President Draupadi Murmu heaped praise on Indian para-sprinter Preeti Pal following her second medal in the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024.

Preeti Pal clinched the bronze medal in the 200m T-35 race on Sunday. With this medal, Preeti created history as she became the first-ever Indian woman athlete to win 2 medals in the track & field event at the Paralympics, or Olympics. In this event, Preeti registered her personal best as she finished the race in 30.01 seconds.

“Congratulations to Preethi Pal on winning bronze medal in Women’s 200m - T35 event of the Paris Paralympics. After her 100m bronze, this is her second medal in the Paris Paralympics, an exceptional achievement. Both para-athletics medals for India have been won by her. India is proud of her. May she strengthen sports culture among the youth and win greater accolades for India,” Murmu wrote in a post shared on X. (ANI)

