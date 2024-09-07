‘Pretty excited about chance to play six Test matches in the sub-continent’ Says Ajaz Patel

New Delhi: Ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan on Monday, New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel said he is thrilled about the prospect of playing six Tests on the trot in Asia.

"If you ask all New Zealand spinners, it is difficult. Sometimes, obviously, you don't get as many opportunities at home because of our home conditions. But it breeds more hunger when you do come to conditions like this, and you know conditions that are spin-friendly and you're quite hungry to get out there and play and put your best foot forward and perform."

"It always depends on conditions and it depends on the form and you making sure that you play well, so you don't take it lightly. But it is a great opportunity with obviously so many games in Asia to then kind of you know have those opportunities as a spinner. So it's something that I'm looking forward to. I'm pretty excited about it," said Patel to reporters after New Zealand’s first training session at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Ground on Friday. IANS

