Indore: Delhi star Priyansh Arya etched his name into the history books as he smashed the highest T20 score by an Indian during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Arya, the Delhi skipper, hit a jaw-dropping 181 from 68 balls during Delhi’s sixth Group B match against Tamil Nadu at the Daly College Ground here on Tuesday.

During his carnage, the opening batter broke the record for the highest T20 score by an Indian, shattering KL Rahul’s unbeaten 152, which he had made for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2026.

Arya’s innings was laced with 19 sixes and seven fours as he powered his team to a huge total of 275/5. This is also the joint third-highest team score in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history, behind Baroda’s 349/5 against Sikkim and Punjab’s 310/5 against Hyderabad.

Arya’s 181 is also the second-highest T20 score by any player in the world. It is only seven runs short of the all-time highest score of 188*, which Lhuan-dre Pretorius made last month in the CSA Pro20 Cup for Titans against Knights.

Meanwhile, the 19 sixes Arya hit are also the joint-most in a T20 innings, alongside Finn Allen, who hit many maximums in the Major League Cricket during his jaw-dropping 151 from 51 deliveries while playing for the San Francisco Unicorns in their clash against the Washington Freedom. IANS

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