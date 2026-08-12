PTPA raises schedule concerns after high-profile Canadian Open withdrawals

NEW DELHI: The Professional Tennis Players Association said on Monday that a string of withdrawals from the Canadian Open underscored concerns that professional tennis’s lengthy calendar and expanded top-level events are increasing injury risks.

The players’ advocacy group said it was saddened but not surprised by the absences from the tournament, arguing that reduced recovery time between tournaments was contributing to injuries occurring earlier in the season and becoming more serious.

The Canadian Open’s men’s event in Montreal was hit by the withdrawals of world number one Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, while Carlos Alcaraz was also sidelined with a wrist injury. Hometown favourite Felix Auger-Aliassime also pulled out due to a back injury before his opening match.

On the women’s side, defending champion Victoria Mboko, Wimbledon finalist Karolina Muchova, Emma Raducanu and Jasmine Paolini are also missing the tournament with injuries.

The first quarterfinal matches of the tournament begin later on Monday.

Tournament organisers said last month that recurring late withdrawals from Masters 1000 events had become a wider issue for the sport. Agencies

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