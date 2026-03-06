Pune to host 41st PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey tournament

Pune: Pune is all set to welcome an array of national and international stars in the 41st edition of the prestigious PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey Tournament to be played at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri.

The tournament is being organised under the aegis of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), and brings together leading Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) from across India to compete in the true spirit of sportsmanship and excellence.

This year the tournament in Pune is being hosted by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) under the leadership of Deepak Jain, Chief General Manager, Sports, BPCL. IANS

Also Read: Indian Super League 2025–26: FC Goa hold East Bengal