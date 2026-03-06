Sports

Pune to host 41st PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey tournament

Pune will host the 41st PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey Tournament at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium with national and international stars set to feature.
Pune: Pune is all set to welcome an array of national and international stars in the 41st edition of the prestigious PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey Tournament to be played at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri.

The tournament is being organised under the aegis of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), and brings together leading Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) from across India to compete in the true spirit of sportsmanship and excellence.

This year the tournament in Pune is being hosted by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) under the leadership of Deepak Jain, Chief General Manager, Sports, BPCL. IANS

PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey tournament
Petroleum Sports Promotion Board

