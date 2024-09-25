PV Sindhu strengthens her coaching team with addition of South Korean legend Lee Hyun-Il

Hyderabad: Ahead of her highly-anticipated return to the circuit in Finland and Denmark in October, India's two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has further bolstered her coaching team by appointing South Korean badminton legend Lee Hyun-Il as a consulting coach.

This strategic move comes after she had recently appointed Anup Sridhar as interim coach. After missing out on a historic third medal in the Paris Olympic Games, Sindhu is set to return to competitive action at the Finland Open and Denmark Open in October.

The decision to hire a new coaching team follows the conclusion of coach Agus Dwi Santoso’s contract with Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Recognising the need to streamline her traveling team, Sindhu is searching for a coach who can actively spar with her and contribute to her day-to-day training. As such, the current coaching setup, with Anup Sridhar and Lee Hyun Il, is an interim arrangement until December 2024.

Lee Hyun Il, a former World No. 1 and Sindhu’s teammate during the Premier Badminton League (PBL), brings vast international experience and a reputation for meticulous preparation. His inclusion, alongside Sridhar, creates a dynamic coaching duo that blends experience, tactical precision, and deep knowledge of the sport, Sindhu's management team claimed in a release on Tuesday.

Both Sridhar and Lee Hyun Il will be instrumental in Sindhu’s preparation as she begins her post-Olympic campaign and aims to sharpen her game for the upcoming European circuit.

"I’m thrilled to have Anup and Lee Hyun Il joining my team in this crucial period. Anup’s understanding of Indian badminton and his strategic approach have always impressed me, and I look forward to working closely with him. Having Lee, with his meticulous preparation and legendary experience, is an honor. I’ve always respected his attention to detail, and I can’t wait to learn from him during these next few months," Sindhu said.

On joining Sindhu’s team, Lee Hyun Il expressed his enthusiasm. "Working with Sindhu was an easy decision. Our previous partnership in the PBL highlighted her fierce determination and exceptional talent, and I am excited to contribute to her growth and success in the upcoming tournaments."

This reshuffle marks a critical moment in Sindhu’s journey as she builds on her performance post-Paris 2024 Olympics. The interim coaching arrangement will support her through this phase, with a permanent coaching decision expected by December 2024. IANS

Also Read: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty withdraw from Japan Open

Also Watch: