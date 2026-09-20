Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza falls short in Teqball women’s singles semifinal

Nagoya: India’s Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza’s impressive Teqball campaign at the Asian Games 2026 came to a halt in the women’s singles semifinal as she went down 1-2 to Indonesia’s Ima Sumaya at the Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center here on Saturday. Making her Asian Games debut, the 24-year-old Indian made a confident start and comfortably pocketed the opening set 12-7. Sumaya, however, responded strongly in the second set, overcoming an early deficit to edge ahead and eventually close it out 12-9, taking the contest into a decider.

Quimcy began the third set on the front foot and established a 3-0 lead before extending it to 4-1. But Sumaya produced a strong turnaround, taking control of the decider and winning it 12-7 to book her place in the final. IANS

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