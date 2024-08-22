Quite a busy time coming up, says Kane Williamson ahead of hectic Test cricket schedule

New Delhi: New Zealand men’s batter Kane Williamson has acknowledged that the Black Caps have a busy time coming up in the 2024/25 international season, which sees them play nine Test matches. After an opening round T20 World Cup exit in the West Indies in June, New Zealand will be back into international action when they face Afghanistan in a one-off Test at Greater Noida on September 5, followed by playing two Tests in Sri Lanka.

New Zealand will have another daunting task when they play a three-match Test series in India, with Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai being the venues for the matches happening from October 16 to November 5. The Black Caps will begin their home season with three Tests against England in Christchurch, Wellington and Hamilton from November 28 to December 18.

“Yeah, it’s a really exciting time ahead. Quite a big break between Test series so we’ve pretty much got six, or even nine I guess, if you include the home series against England, on the bounce. So quite a busy time coming up.”

“For most of the players, it’s been nice to have a little bit of time at home, as we do spend quite a bit of time on the road, and do some preparation. We’ve been doing a few camps as a team, in trying to simulate some of those conditions as much as we can. But it’s just been nice to connect with the group again,” said Williamson on SEN Radio.

Last week, Cricket Australia (CA) announced that Australia will play four Tests against New Zealand in the 2026/27 season. The Black Caps haven’t played a four-Test series since 1999 when they beat England 2-1 on home soil, and this prospect has already got Williamson excited.

“It’s a wee way away but very exciting. Four Test matches in a series isn’t something we get too often, in fact, I’m not sure if I’ve ever been part of one. We’ve always had two or three.”

“Also in Australia, such a great opportunity. They certainly love the game, The Boxing Day Test is always special. We were fortunate to participate in that a few years back, which was great, so it’ll be nice to get an opportunity to go back,” concluded Williamson. IANS

Also Read: Durban's Super Giants sign Kane Williamson, Chris Woakes for 2025 season

Also Watch: