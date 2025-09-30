R Praggnanandhaa Draws With Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

Sao Paulo: Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa escaped a late fumble to hold French GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave to a draw in their first semifinal game of the Grand Chess Tour Finals in Sao Paulo on Monday. Praggnanandhaa made a poor move with just one second left on the clock to lose his grip on the game, but was fortunate that Vachier-Lagrave failed to capitalise. In the other semifinal, Fabiano Caruana played out a draw against Levon Aronian. Agencies

