R Praggnanandhaa Draws With Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

Praggnanandhaa survived a late slip to draw with Vachier-Lagrave in the Grand Chess Tour semis, while Caruana and Aronian also settled for a draw.
R. Praggnanandhaa
Sao Paulo: Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa escaped a late fumble to hold French GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave to a draw in their first semifinal game of the Grand Chess Tour Finals in Sao Paulo on Monday. Praggnanandhaa made a poor move with just one second left on the clock to lose his grip on the game, but was fortunate that Vachier-Lagrave failed to capitalise. In the other semifinal, Fabiano Caruana played out a draw against Levon Aronian. Agencies

