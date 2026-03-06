Jayden Seales Joins Hampshire, Replaces Michael Neser for 2026 Season

Hampshire: West Indian pace bowler Jayden Seales has signed for Hampshire for the opening block of the 2026 County Championship. The 24-year-old fast bowler replaced Michael Neser, who was recalled by Cricket Australia earlier this month. He will join the likes of Malcolm Marshall, Gordon Greenidge, Fidel Edwards, and other West Indian legends to play for Hampshire.

“We’re obviously disappointed not to have Michael Neser with us this summer, but it opens the door to an exciting new addition. Jayden Seales is a bowler with pace and skill, and most importantly, the appetite to run in hard and take the game on. He joins a proud line of West Indian cricketers who’ve represented the club with distinction over the years, and we can’t wait to see him in action at the start of the season,” Giles White, Hampshire’s Director of Cricket, said. IANS

Also Read: Sajananda Oja Memorial Cluster-2 Cricket Tournament: Khutikatia lift title