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Rain Disrupts 2nd Test as South Africa Struggle at 20/2 Against Australia

Rain limits the South Africa–Australia second Test to 12.2 overs on day one, with Scott Boland taking two wickets as the hosts reach 20/2.
South Africa
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Gqeberha [South Africa] : Persistent rain washed out most of the opening day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park, with only 12.2 overs possible on Sunday. South Africa were 20/2 at stumps after Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Australia pacer Scott Boland struck twice in quick succession to put the hosts under pressure before rain returned and prevented any further play. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was unbeaten on four, while Marques Ackerman was batting on five when play was called off for the day. The opening session began after a delay of nearly two hours due to rain and wet conditions. Boland took both the wickets of South Africa. He first dismissed opener Aiden Markram with a delivery that swung back in to breach his defence, before removing David Bedingham for a duck on the very next ball, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey completing the catch.  (ANI)

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South Africa
Scott Boland
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