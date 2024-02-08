Rajkot’s Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium to be re-named as Niranjan Shah Stadium

Rajkot: The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) stadium in Rajkot will be re-named as the Niranjan Shah Stadium ahead of the third India-England Test, which is starting on February 15. SCA said in a statement that Jay Shah, the current Honorary Secretary of the BCCI, will be inaugurating the new name of the stadium on February 14, on the eve of the third India-England Test. The stadium, located in Khanderi, on the outskirts of Rajkot, is going to be renamed after Shah, who played 12 first-class matches for Saurashtra from 1965/66–1974/75. IANS

