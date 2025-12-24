Ranchi Royals to bank on an experienced mix and local support

New Delhi: Ahead of the second season of the Women’s Hockey India League (HIL), Ranchi Royals are preparing to hit the ground running for a fresh challenge as they begin their campaign in their own backyard. After retaining the likes of Neha Goyal, Ishika Chaudhay, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, the team made some key additions to its ranks at the mini-auction that was held in September.

The Royals go into the current season with two Indian goalkeepers in the side. Madhuri Kindo will be expected to contribute off the bench like the previous season, while the addition of the national team goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam strengthens their first line of defence.

In their backline, Ranchi Royals boast a solid mix of experienced Indian players and talented international stars. Nikki Pradhan (197 senior caps for India) and Ishika Chaudhary (76 senior caps for India) will be expected to be their pillars in the defence, alongside the Argentine duo of Lucina von der Heyde and Maria Sofia Darnay Elias.

The Netherlands’ Sabine Plönissen is another notable addition to the squad, while Lalthantluangi, who made her mark for India at the recently held FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, will also be part of the side.

Neha Goyal, an ever-present in the Indian women’s setup, will marshal the midfield alongside Argentina’s two-time Olympic medallist Agostina Alonso. The Argentine won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2022 and a bronze at the Paris Olympics in 2024, and will add plenty of endeavour and stability in the middle of the park for the Royals.

Maria Paula Ortiz also comes into the team with plenty of experience, while Nandni will also be eager to make her mark after representing India at the recently concluded FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup. Young Indian midfielder Albela Rani Toppo will also be part of the side for the upcoming season.

On the attacking front, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal will hope to pick up from where she left off, after scoring a match-winning brace in the final last season. Agustina Albertario, another two-time Olympic medallist with Argentina, will lead the front line alongside New Zealand’s Hannah Cotter and India’s Deepika Soreng.

Two of India’s young stars and Jharkhand’s very own, Beauty Dung Dung and Sangita Kumari, will be representing their home franchise in the upcoming season. Alongside these two exceptionally talented players, Ranchi Royals’ forward line will also consist of Sakshi Rana, who impressed at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, scoring three goals for India. The youngster will want to prove her goalscoring prowess against some of the best players in the world.

With several local players in their ranks, Ranchi Royals will look to rally the support of their passionate home crowd, who could prove to be pivotal in close contests. The squad has a fine blend of international experience and youthful energy, adding depth across all departments with support from a stable defensive unit and an attacking line-up full of proven finishers that could help them go the distance. (IANS)

