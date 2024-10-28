Assam spinners dominate day II against Delhi in Ranji Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Spinners guided Assam to a solid position against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy tie in Delhi on Sunday. Chasing Assam’s 1st innings total of 330, Delhi were 214-6 and they are still trailed by 116 runs.

Delhi started in positive note until the spinners were introduced. The visitors’ spin-duo Rahul Singh and Swarupam Purkayastha, who bowled 32 overs together, made the maximum damage in Delhi’s innings. Swarupam finished the day with 3 wickets for 46, while Rahul Singh bagged 2 wickets by giving away 32 runs.

Mukhtar Hussain gave Assam early success when he claimed opener Gagan Vats before opening his account. Other opener Sanat Sangwan (47), Yash Dhul (47) and Himmat Singh (55) tried to consolidate the innings before they were grabbed by Swarupam.

Rahul Singh took the wickets of Jonty Sidhu (13) and Pranav Rajvanshi (12). Sumit Mathur was playing at 19 with Harshit Rana (15) at stumps.

Earlier, Assam, starting from their overnight score 264-6, finished their first innings at 330. Overnight not out batter Sumit Ghadhigaonkar took his score to 162 (4X20, 6X3) before got out. Delhi’s Pacer Harshit Rana finished 5-80.

