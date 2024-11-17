Ranji Trophy: Inspired by ABD & Gill, Raghuvanshi guides Mumbai to a nine-wicket win over Services

New Delhi: Mumbai’s commanding nine-wicket win over Services in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match at the Air Force Ground in Palam on Saturday was guided by talented youngsters, including Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Siddesh Lad, and Ayush Mhatre, who were the standout performer for the team.

Resuming at an overnight score of 24/1, Mumbai needed a steady hand to complete their target of 135, and Raghuvanshi delivered. Scoring a solid 55 off 114 balls, he partnered with the experienced Siddhesh Lad, who notched up an unbeaten 73 off 93 deliveries, to form a decisive 128-run partnership for the second wicket. Together, they guided Mumbai to 137 for one, sealing the win with clinical precision.

The victory not only marked Mumbai’s second consecutive win but also consolidated their third position on the group standings, with 22 points from five matches. Baroda lead the group with 27 points, while Jammu and Kashmir sit second with 23 points.

Raghuvanshi, who is a big fan of former South Africa cricketer Ab de Villiers and currently follows the footsteps of Shubman Gill remembered his IPL stint with Kolkata Knight Riders, which helped him gain confidence in pressure situations.

“Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024 was a transformative experience. The guidance I received from coach Gautam Gambhir and mentor Abhishek Nayar went beyond cricketing skills; they shared invaluable lessons about batting, mental preparation, and even life itself. Their advice is something I try to implement in every match I play. I admire Ab de Villiers and Shubman Gill, who inspire me every day,” Raghuvanshi told IANS after winning the match for the team.

The young batter also fondly remembered Kolkata’s passionate fans, adding, “Playing in Kolkata was special. The fans’ energy is unmatched, and it’s a memory I carry with me.” IANS

