Ranji Trophy Opener: Pradyun Shines as Assam Scores 218/6

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A middle-order collapse dented Assam’s progress as they finished Day One at 218 for 6 in their Ranji Trophy season opener against Gujarat in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Despite a solid start from opener Pradyun Saikia, who scored a fluent 70 off 129 balls (14 boundaries) — his maiden half-century in first-class cricket — Assam lost momentum after a promising opening session. Saikia held the innings together, but lack of support from the middle order limited Assam’s ability to post a stronger total.

The visitors began steadily with Saikia and fellow opener Parvej Musaraf adding 41 runs for the first wicket, before Musaraf departed for 10. The highest partnership of the innings came for the second wicket — a 58-run stand between Saikia and skipper Denish Das, who managed 14 before falling cheaply.

Riyan Parag showed early promise with a composed 40 off 79 deliveries, including four boundaries, but failed to convert his start into a bigger score. His 41-run partnership with SC Ghadigaonkar (22) provided some stability in the middle, but regular wickets allowed Gujarat to regain control.

Sarupam Purkayastha was unfortunate to be run out for 10, adding to Assam’s struggles in the middle overs.

At stumps, southpaw Sibsankar Roy was unbeaten on 33, alongside Akash Sengupta, who was not out on 12.

For Gujarat, S Desai returned the best figures of the day with 3 for 53, leading a disciplined bowling effort that kept Assam from capitalising on their early foundation.

