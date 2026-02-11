Raphinha doubtful for Barcelona’s Copa del Rey semifinal

Madrid: Barcelona forward Raphinha is doubtful for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

Raphinha is recovering from a muscle injury and has missed two straight matches. He did not train with the rest of the squad on Tuesday.

The Brazil international hasn’t played since Jan. 31 in a 3-1 win at Elche in La Liga. He was replaced at halftime during that match after feeling muscle pain in his right leg.

“I’m feeling better, we’re taking it day by day,” he told Spanish media on Monday. “We’ll see if I’m fit for Thursday ... There are options, but we all know how injuries are. I can’t lie to you, I’d love to say I can play on Thursday, but I’m a bit short on fitness.”

Raphinha has been one of Barcelona’s top players this season. He scored 10 goals in 11 matches before getting injured. IANS

