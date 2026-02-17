Rashid Khan becomes first bowler to reach 700 wickets in T20s

New Delhi: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has become the first player to claim 700 wickets in T20 cricket. The leg-spinner reached the landmark during his side’s Men’s T20 World Cup Group D match against the United Arab Emirates at the Arun Jaitley in New Delhi on Monday. Rashid began the game on 699 wickets and achieved the milestone when he dismissed Muhammad Arfan in the 16th over of the UAE innings. Arfan attempted a reverse sweep but missed and disturbed on his stumps to be out hit wicket and handing Rashid his historic 700th T20 wicket.

Retired West Indies seam-bowling all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is in second place with 631 wickets, while off-spinner Sunil Narine is the closest active player, in third place with 613 scalps. Rashid is also the leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 191 scalps for Afghanistan. New Zealand’s retired pacer Tim Southee (164) and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi (162) trail him on that list. IANS

