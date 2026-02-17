Assam Premier Club Championship: Swarupam puts Bud in driver’s seat

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: An outstanding all-round display by captain Swarupam Purkayastha put Bud Cricket Club in firm command on the opening day of the final of the Assam Premier Club Championship (APCC) at Judges Field here today.

Swarupam first produced a fiery spell of 4 for 10 to bundle out City Cricket Club for a modest 112 in their first innings. He later capped off the day with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 66 as Bud reached 202 for 3 at stumps on Day I, securing a substantial lead.

Invited to bat first, City faltered early and were reduced to 42 for 6. Swarupam’s incisive bowling in his 3.5 overs ripped through the middle order. He was well supported by Pushparaj Sharma, who returned impressive figures of 3 for 35. Mayukh Hazarika stood out for City with a fighting unbeaten 48, hitting five boundaries and a six.

In reply, Bud got off to a strong start through openers Swarnav Srihat Guru Das (36) and Sanjay Kumar Singh, who shared a 105-run partnership for the first wicket. The momentum briefly slowed when SK Jnyanam (0) and Nibir Deka (1) fell in quick succession after Swarnav’s departure.

However, Sanjay and Swarupam then consolidated the innings with an unbroken 88-run stand for the fourth wicket to put Bud in a commanding position. Sanjay remained not out on 85 off 130 balls, while Swarupam’s unbeaten 66 came off just 66 deliveries. Rishav Das claimed 2 for 40. Bud now leading by 90 runs with seven wickets in hand.

