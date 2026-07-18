Rashmika Sewwandi earns maiden ODI call-up as Sri Lanka name squad for Pakistan series

Colombo: Sri Lanka has handed teenage fast bowler Rashmika Sewwandi her maiden ODI call-up as the selectors announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match home series against Pakistan, with Chamari Athapaththu continuing as captain.

The biggest talking point from the squad announcement is the inclusion of the highly-rated Sewwandi. At the same time, Malki Madara has been left out of the squad that defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the previous ODI series. Piumi Wathsala, Sugandika Kumari, and Nuthyangana are the other players to miss out. IANS

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