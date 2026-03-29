Ravichandran Ashwin to become first Indian to play in Major League Cricket

San Francisco: Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to become the first Indian playing to feature in Major League Cricket (MLC) after signing with the San Francisco Unicorns for the 2026 season.

Ashwin was a member of the Indian team winning the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. In all, he picked 765 international wickets from 287 matches across all three formats and remains the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket’s history.

“The MLC has proven over recent seasons that it can put on a show, bringing in world-class players and offering significant exposure to US domestic cricket talent, and the opportunity to be a part of it with the San Francisco Unicorns was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.

“Taking on the mantle as the first Indian-capped player to compete in Major League Cricket is a major responsibility that I fully embrace. My absolute focus is to help this franchise win games and push for its first Championship, while also putting on a spectacular brand of cricket for the Bay Area fans,” said Ashwin in a statement. IANS

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