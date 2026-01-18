RCB have found a way again to win this WPL season: Deep Dasgupta

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta lauded the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) efforts and their performance against the Gujarat Giants in the recently concluded Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 game and stated that the 2024 champions have ‘found a way to win again this year.’

RCB delivered a commanding performance against GG on Friday, demonstrating impressive resilience by bouncing back from 40/4 to reach 182, then effectively defending it through disciplined bowling.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Dasgupta analysed RCB’s comeback victory, stating, “Just at the start of the game, RCB was 40 for 4, and we’re thinking, oh my God, what’s happening with RCB? But then again, RCB this year, this season, have found a way to win. In the first game they were struggling and found a way; in this game they were struggling and found a way again.”

“First, it was that batting performance from Radha Yadav and Richa Ghosh, and then the bowlers. Because it was never going to be easy defending 182. Gujarat Giants have these big hitters and they’ve been scoring freely. Also, this was the first time RCB were bowling in the second half, which is a whole new factor. But a top performance from RCB, and this should give them a lot of confidence,” he added.

Katey Martin also joined the bandwagon and spoke about Shreyanka Patil’s inspiring journey, saying, “She’s such an intelligent player and an intelligent person as well, and it comes through in the way she speaks and the way she bowls. I think she had six or seven different types of injuries over the last two years, so it wasn’t just one thing — she’d come back and then something else would happen. I love the fact that we’re seeing traditional off-spinners come back into the T20 game.” IANS

Also Read: Dembele brace lifts PSG back to top of Ligue 1; Monaco lose to Lorient