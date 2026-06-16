Real Madrid Sign Marc Cucurella from Chelsea on Six-Year Deal

Madrid : Real Madrid have strengthened their defence with the signing of Spain international Marc Cucurella from Chelsea on a six-year contract, the LaLiga giants announced on Monday.The move marks Real Madrid’s first signing since Jose Mourinho was reappointed as manager. The club is looking to recover from a disappointing 2025-26 campaign.

“Real Madrid and Chelsea FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Marc Cucurella, who will join our club for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2032,” said Real Madrid in a statement. IANS

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