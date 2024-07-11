Real Madrid to unveil Kylian Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu after Euro 2024 final

Madrid: Real Madrid is set to unveil its new signing Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium on Tuesday. President of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, is expected to welcome the 25-year-old to Real Madrid City for the formal signing of the five-year contract.

The international star joined the European champion in the first week of June on a free transfer. He led the French side at Euro 2024 which succumbed to a 1-2 defeat to Spain in the semifinal, and had a poor outing at the European Championship, contributing only a penalty and an assist.

Mbappe was with Paris Saint-Germain for seven years, and is the team’s all-time leading scorer with 256 goals. He has won 17 trophies along with the Ligue 1 team: League (6), French Cup (4), French Super Cup (5) and League Cup (2).

He had his highest-scoring season with PSG (44 goals) and finished as top scorer of the French league for the sixth consecutive season (27 goals).

The striker won the World Cup in 2018 and the Nations League in 2021 with France, for which he scored the winning goal. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Mbappe claimed the Golden Boot with 8 goals. He joins Los Blancos ahead of their pre-season tour of the United States during which they are scheduled to play matches against AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea. Agencies

Also Read: Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe may miss remaining Group Stage games after breaking his Nose

Also Watch: