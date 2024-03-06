Reigning National champion Lakshya Chahar knocked out of World Olympic Boxing Qualifier

Busto Arsizio: Reigning National champion Lakshya Chahar became the fourth Indian boxer to crash out in the opening round of the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

Competing in the men's 80kg event, Chahar was knocked out in the third round by 2021 Asian Championships silver medallist Gheshlaghi Meysam of Iran.

Having lost the first round 2-3, Chahar got himself back in the game by taking the second round 3-2. He was level on three cards before he suffered a knockout in the final round.

All four Indian boxers, who have taken the ring here, have failed to advance to the second round.

World Championships bronze medallist Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal (+92kg) and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria (60kg) all lost their respective first rounds. Agencies

