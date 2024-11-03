Ricky Ponting’s envision to transform Punjab Kings into IPL’s most dynamic team

Dubai: Newly appointed Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting has outlined a bold vision for the franchise, shedding light on the strategic overhaul he has in mind as the team heads into the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

With the recent announcement of the IPL retention lists, Ponting’s approach for Punjab Kings signals a shift as the franchise prepares to take a unique route, retaining only two uncapped players, Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh, and choosing to let go of star players like South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, England’s Sam Curran, and Indian quick Arshdeep Singh.

Talking to The ICC Review, Ponting shared his excitement for this new venture. “I’m most excited about a new, fresh start. It starts to come together today, with the retention list. It’s well documented as to what I’ve done with Punjab,” Ponting noted, adding that the team is well-equipped with the biggest auction purse, which opens doors for an ambitious and dynamic squad rebuild. “We’re only going in with two uncapped players, and we’re going into the auction with the biggest purse by a long way. So, we’ve got the ability to put a whole squad of players together,” he stated confidently.

After years of struggle, with the franchise failing to make the playoffs since 2014, Ponting is committed to reshaping Punjab Kings both on and off the field. Acknowledging the franchise’s past, Ponting emphasised his desire for a “fresh start” and revealed plans to instill a new ethos into the team. “The main and most important thing for me is making this whole franchise different. Making it different from outside, making the results on-field look different,” Ponting said. “I want us to be the most dynamic and most entertaining franchise and group of players in the IPL.”

Ponting has recruited a few new coaching staff to support his vision, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Punjab Kings. Beyond performance, Ponting sees entertainment and dynamism as central to Punjab’s game plan. The goal is to engage fans and bring an appealing brand of cricket to the IPL, thus boosting the franchise’s competitiveness and entertainment value.

Adding to the drama of this year’s IPL, Ponting expressed surprise at the notable players released by other franchises, including prominent Indian players like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul. “There are a lot of exciting players. So many. I’m a bit surprised with some of the non-Indian retentions if you like, with both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant being available in the auctions,” he commented. “It was a bit surprising, even KL Rahul to a certain degree. It seems like individuals or franchises are busy looking to move in different directions with some of their players.”

According to Ponting, fine-tuning these details and aligning the coaching staff’s strategies will be vital to Punjab’s success. IANS

