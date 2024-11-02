Time to repay the faith, says Shashank Singh after being retained by Punjab Kings

New Delhi: After being retained by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2025, all-rounder Shashank Singh has said it is now time for him to repay the faith shown in him by the franchise. Shashank is one of two players who will continue with the Punjab Kings, alongside wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh.

Shashank had an impressive time with Punjab Kings in IPL 2024, scoring 354 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 164.65 and had an average of 44.25, while establishing himself as one of the most reliable finishers in the competition alongside Ashutosh Sharma, who will enter the mega auction pool.

“I am extremely grateful to the franchise as they have given me an opportunity again and shown their faith in me. Having been in the circuit for the last five years, this opportunity they have given me is something I’ll be forever grateful for. Now, it’s my time to prove them right,” said Shashank in a statement issued by the franchise on Friday.

Looking ahead to IPL 2025, Shashank stated he is particularly excited about working with new head coach, Ricky Ponting. Interestingly, Shashank grew up admiring Ponting’s trademark pull shots. “Working with Ricky Ponting Sir will be the best thing for me this year. He is a legend of this game, and I am eager to learn new things under his guidance.”

With Punjab Kings yet to win an IPL title, Shashank remarked he is keen to build on success he got in IPL 2024 to get a championship victory for the franchise. “As a professional, you have to give your 100%, and that’s why you are there. The way Punjab Kings and the fans have shown trust in me, it’s my responsibility to double up my performances and ensure we go for the championship.” IANS

