Rinku Singh to Rejoin India Squad for Crucial Zimbabwe Clash

Chennai: India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed that middle-order batter Rinku Singh will be joining the squad ahead of must-win Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe here at the M A Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday. Rinku, who has figured in all the matches India have played so far in the ongoing T20 World, left the team hotel and travelled to Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after his father, who is suffering from liver cancer, was admitted to a hospital and is on ventilator support. He did not attend a practice session on Tuesday.

While addressing the press conference, Kotak confirmed that the batter will return to Chennai and join the side. “Rinku’s father wasn’t well. So he went back," said batting coach. However, there are chances that India may bring wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson into the playing XI for the must-win match against Zimbabwe. Speaking about if the team will have any changes after a 76-run loss against South Africa, Kotak said, “There can be changes, yes. We are discussing everything because we have two left-handers as openers and a left-hander at number three, and the opposition also has an off-spinner. “Since we lost wickets in the first over in the last three games, any team would think about changes. We never decide the team too early, and it’s not fair to reveal plans in advance, but yes, there are definitely thoughts about it.” (IANS)

