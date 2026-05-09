Rio Taekwondo Bronze Medallist Siqueira Faces Two-Year Suspension

LAUSANNE: A Brazilian bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics was banned for two years on Friday for missing doping controls.

Maicol Siqueira was unavailable to give a no-notice sample for drug testing three times in a one-year period, said the International Testing Agency (ITA), which runs the anti-doping program for World Taekwondo. The 33-year-old athlete is banned until January 18, 2028, the ITA said in a statement.

Siqueira took bronze in the men’s 80-kilogram class at his home Olympics 10 years ago, and team gold with Brazil at the 2023 Pan American Games. It was unclear if he was still competing when he missed the doping controls. Agencies

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