Wellington: Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant said keeping things simple and going after anything in his hitting arc was the secret behind his ninth Test hundred on Sunday.

The wicketkeeper-batter’s sparkling knock, featuring ten fours and six sixes, laid the platform for India to declare at a mammoth 720/9 in the first innings. “I think for me, I don’t think about that a lot of time.

“I try to play the bowler’s mind most of the time, but like I just keep it simple most of the time whenever I see the ball, I try to hit it. I think that’s the, if it’s in my area, I’ll try to hit it for sure,” Pant said to broadcasters after the day’s play ended.

That approach was best captured when he moved from 99 to his hundred by skipping down the pitch to loft Glenn Phillips for six. Pant, who arrived into the game after missing India A red-ball games due to recovery from a left side strain injury, admitted the habit of chasing the landmark with a big hit had cost him in the past and this time he bided his time to avoid a deja-vu.

“See, mostly whenever I’m trying to get a hundred, I try to get it by six. But because of that, I’ve also missed a lot of hundreds. So I was waiting, I was very patient about it. But when the mid-off came up, I was like, this is the right opportunity. I might take it.” IANS

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