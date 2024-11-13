Rishabh Pant reaches Perth for practice sessions ahead of 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test

Perth: Star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant reached the WACA Ground in Perth to start off his practice sessions ahead of the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia on Tuesday.

The star batter will be once again in action on the Australian soil when India plays the first Test at Optus Stadium in Perth from November 22 onwards. Pant took to his Instagram and shared a picture of the iconic venue.

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper has a fine record against Australia. In seven Tests against Aussies, all of them played on Australian soil, he has scored 624 runs in 12 innings at an average of 62.40 and a strike rate of 72.13, with a century and two fifties to his name and the best score of 159.

Pant's previous trip to Australia for a Test series back in 2020-21 marked a turning point of his Test career. With his stunning counter-attacks and clutch knocks, he established himself as India's premier Test batter. He was India's top run-getter and overall third-highest, with 274 runs in five innings across three matches at an average of 68.50, with two career-defining fifties. (ANI)

