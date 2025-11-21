PM Modi Leaves for South Africa to Attend G20 Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday, November 21, to attend the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit, scheduled from November 21 to 23. He is visiting the country at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said the Summit holds special significance as it will be the first-ever G20 Summit hosted in Africa. He noted that this milestone carries forward the progress made under India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, during which the African Union was inducted as a permanent member of the grouping.

The Prime Minister stated that the Johannesburg Summit would serve as an important platform to discuss key global challenges. He highlighted that South Africa has advanced the outcomes of past Summits held in New Delhi and Rio de Janeiro through this year’s theme, “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.” Modi added that he would share India’s views at the forum, guided by the principles of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

PM Modi also expressed enthusiasm about participating in the 6th IBSA Summit, which will be held on the sidelines of the G20 meeting. He said he looks forward to engaging with leaders of partner countries to strengthen cooperation.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is also expected to meet members of the Indian diaspora in South Africa, which he described as one of the largest and most vibrant Indian-origin communities abroad. He said the interaction would be a moment of cultural warmth and connection.

The Prime Minister is likely to hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders during the Summit, aimed at strengthening India’s global partnerships and reinforcing its commitment to multilateral cooperation.