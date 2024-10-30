Rohan Bopanna in ATP Finals, scripts history to win men's doubles title at Australian Open

NEW DELHI: Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden have clinched a spot in the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals, marking the Indian's record fourth appearance in the tournament.

The Indo-Aussie duo secured their place after Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow were eliminated at the Rolex Paris Masters, finalising the 2024 field.

The ATP Finals, scheduled to be held from November 10-17 at the Inalpi Arena in Italy, will feature only the top eight doubles teams globally.

Joining Bopanna and Ebden in Turin's elite line-up will be Wesley Koolhof/Nikola Mektic, Harri Heliovaara/Henry Patten, Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos, Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz, Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic, Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori, and Max Purcell/Jordan Thompson. (Agencies)

Also Read: Rohan Bopanna-Ivan Dodig pair advances to second round of ATP Shanghai Masters

Also Watch: