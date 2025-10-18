Rohit being axed as captain was interesting, would be a bonus if he plays next WC: Hayden

New Delhi: Former opener Matthew Hayden weighed in on Rohit Sharma’s removal as India’s ODI captain ahead of the upcoming three-match series against Australia, calling it ‘an interesting move from afar’ and suggesting that it would be a bonus if he manages to play the 2027 World Cup.

After the first Test against the West Indies, which India won by an innings and 140 runs, Rohit was replaced by his opening partner Shubman Gill as the side’s ODI captain. With the captain’s armband no longer around him, Rohit’s returns with the bat will be keenly seen when the series begins in Perth on Sunday.

“Rohit being axed as captain was an interesting move from afar. After such a great win in the Champions Trophy, I suppose the selectors are purely looking at the numbers. At 38, with a couple of years to go before the World Cup, he becomes a bit vulnerable purely because of his age.”

“The talent and class are always on display, and so is that magnificent body of work, not only in terms of his own performances, but also India’s success as a team. Very similar to the Virat and Dhoni eras, lots of success.”

“But I guess it’s a bit of an insurance policy to bring on Shubman Gill, ensure he’s in-charge across all formats, and particularly help him learn leadership while Rohit Sharma is still in the dressing room. It would just be a bonus if Rohit makes it to the next World Cup,” said Hayden on JioStar.

He also expressed excitement at the prospect of seeing Rohit and Virat Kohli back in action after last playing international cricket during the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. “Between Rohit and Virat, you’re talking about almost 600 international games, an abundance of experience and workload. I really think they’ll have a great opportunity to perform on good tracks at the start of the Australian summer.”

“Everyone is very excited to see them Down Under, and I expect them to be at their very best. Thirteen thousand runs for Virat, Rohit averaging nearly 50 in one-day cricket across 273 matches, it’s an exciting prospect.”

On India’s current ODI setup, Hayden praised the team’s blend of youth and experience, and pointed out Yashasvi Jaiswal as a key figure in the line-up for the future. “In my opinion, success in ODI cricket depends on having the right mix of youth and experience, and that’s exactly what Team India have.”

“The youthful energy of someone like Jaiswal, alongside the experience of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, is vital. The same goes for bowling; you need that young, athletic energy because 50 overs is a long time in the field. India has a great balance right now, a blend of athleticism, passion, and experience. And I’m sure some of the senior players will already have one eye on the 2027 World Cup.”

Hayden signed off by speaking warmly about the reception Indian players receive in Australia, noting the strong support base and admiration for stars like Rohit and Kohli. “One thing you can always say about Australian fans is that they absolutely love seeing the very best athletes. They’ve celebrated Virat Kohli like their own, and the same goes for Rohit Sharma. The crowds are going to be magnificent.”

“Optus Stadium in Perth is an absolutely stunning venue, and with over a million Indians living and working here, there will be incredible support. They’ll celebrate Virat, they’ll celebrate Rohit, and even though many are Australians, they’ll want to see India win.” IANS

