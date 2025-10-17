Aizawl’s Spirit on the Run: Mizoram Gears Up for 2nd International Half Marathon

Guwahati : Mizoram is gearing up to host the 2nd Aizawl International Half Marathon, an event designed to showcase the state’s rich culture, scenic beauty, and passion for sports. The announcement was made by Mizoram Sports Resident Commissioner Alexander V. Chongthu, who described the marathon as “a festival celebrating sports and life.”
Set against the picturesque backdrop of Aizawl’s rolling hills, the marathon will feature inclusive categories for juniors, seniors, and professional runners, including participants from Africa, underscoring its growing international appeal.
Chongthu highlighted Mizoram’s enhanced connectivity with the recent inauguration of the Aizawl railway station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that it would open the city to athletes and tourists from across India.
Officials emphasised that the event is not merely a race, but a celebration of community spirit, youth empowerment, and healthy living. Beyond promoting fitness, the marathon aims to position Mizoram as a hub for sports tourism and a bridge between local culture and global participation, a step toward making Aizawl one of India’s most vibrant sporting destinations.