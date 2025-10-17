Aizawl’s Spirit on the Run: Mizoram Gears Up for 2nd International Half Marathon

Guwahati : Mizoram is gearing up to host the 2nd Aizawl International Half Marathon, an event designed to showcase the state’s rich culture, scenic beauty, and passion for sports. The announcement was made by Mizoram Sports Resident Commissioner Alexander V. Chongthu, who described the marathon as “a festival celebrating sports and life.”

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Aizawl’s rolling hills, the marathon will feature inclusive categories for juniors, seniors, and professional runners, including participants from Africa, underscoring its growing international appeal.