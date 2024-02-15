Rohit Sharma named India captain for T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has announced Rohit Sharma will lead India at the T20 World Cup in June.

“We may have lost the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, but we won hearts there by winning 10 matches in a row. I am confident that India will lift the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy at Barbados,” Shah said during his speech while the renaming the SCA Stadium as the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday.

Shah’s statement came with Rohit, head coach Rahul Dravid and chairman of men’s national selection panel Ajit Agarkar in attendance at the function.

Since India’s semifinal exit at the T20 World Cup in November 2022, Hardik Pandya has led India in a majority of T20Is. When Rohit was recalled for the T20I series at home against Afghanistan in January, it was the first indication of him and Virat Kohli set to feature in the 2024 edition. Agencies

