Romelu Lukaku Returns to Napoli in Major Boost

MILAN: Romelu Lukaku’s highly anticipated return to action is set to bolster Belgium’s World Cup hopes after weeks of uncertainty over whether the country’s record goalscorer would be fit in time for next month’s tournament. Lukaku is due to return to Napoli on Monday, Italian daily Quotidiano Sportivo reported, after spending five weeks in Belgium recovering from persistent injuries.

The 32-year-old was fined by Napoli after he failed to rejoin the club following the March international break, opting instead to remain in Belgium to continue treatment with his preferred physiotherapist. Agencies

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