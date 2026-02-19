Rs 1,278 cr earmarked to transform Ahmedabad into Olympic-ready city

Gandhinagar: Ahmedabad is set to be transformed into an “Olympic Ready City” after the Gujarat government earmarked Rs 1,278 crore in the 2026–27 State Budget, following the state’s successful bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

Presenting the budget in the state Assembly, Finance Minister Kanu Desai outlined a series of investments aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure and urban facilities in preparation for the international event.

The allocation forms part of a broader effort to position Gujarat as a global sporting destination and to upgrade Ahmedabad’s infrastructure to meet international standards required for hosting major multi-sport events.

The sports sector has received a total allocation of Rs 1,331 crore in the 2026–27 budget, reflecting the state government’s focus on developing world-class facilities and supporting athletes across multiple disciplines.

A provision of Rs 500 crore has been made to develop Ahmedabad as an Olympic Ready City and to advance the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Sports Enclave project, which is envisaged as a key hub for sporting excellence and training. Additionally, Rs 165 crore has been allocated for infrastructure development of sports complexes in various districts, and Rs 101 crore has been earmarked to create sports-related infrastructure in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

An amount of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked to establish Olympic-level infrastructure at Karai, aimed at strengthening the state’s capacity to host high-performance training and competitive events. Another Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the construction of a Para High Performance Centre in Gandhinagar, which is expected to provide specialised training and support facilities for para-athletes.

The budget also provides Rs 90 crore for the construction of a world-class hockey stadium, further strengthening Gujarat’s sporting ecosystem and creating additional infrastructure capable of hosting national and international competitions.

The government stated that the measures are intended to encourage youth and athletes to achieve success at national and international levels and to showcase their talent on a global platform, while also strengthening Gujarat’s standing as a competitive sporting destination. (ANI)

