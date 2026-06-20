Rugby Premier League: Mumbai Dreamers move to top of the table in Season 2

Hyderabad: Mumbai Dreamers beat Delhi Redz comfortably to move to the top of the table, while Chennai Bulls (women) edged over Delhi Redz on the fourth day of Season 2 of the Rugby Premier League being played at the Ganti Mohana Chandra (GMC) Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Friday.

In the men's section, Mumbai Dreamers defeated Delhi Redz 31-14 in a preliminary league match.

After a tightly contested opening quarter, Mumbai Dreamers broke the deadlock through Neeraj Khatri before James Turner quickly added another to put them in control. Delhi Redz responded in the second quarter with some slick passing, allowing Josep Serres to score their first try.

Guillaume Bouche restored Mumbai's cushion before the break, while Patrick Odongo's counterattacking try kept Delhi in the contest. However, the Dreamers controlled possession and territory in the second half to maintain their advantage and secure a comfortable 31-14 victory. Chennai Bulls edge Delhi Redz 31-27 in women's clash.IANS

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